On this Fourth Night of Hanukkah, we bring you the most iconic holiday game ever: the Game of Dreidel. Rabbi John Kaplan, of Temple B’nai Israel, explains the origins of this traditional Hanukkah game as well as the significance of the Hebrew lettering found on the sides. We’ve also provided a template for you to make your own and the instructions to play.

Make Your Own

Click here to download the template

Design your dreidel with your favorite colors + patterns Glue the template to a piece of thin cardboard (old cereal boxes work best) or print on thick card stock Cut out the template Fold the tabs and glue the dreidel together Poke a hole in the top and slide a pencil or straw through

How to Play

There is no limit on how many people can play at a time.

Each player starts the game with the same number (10-15) of the same pieces (candy, nuts, gelt, etc.). At the beginning of each round, each player puts one (1) piece into the center. Additionally, when the center is empty, each player must put in one (1) piece. A player’s turn begins by spinning the dreidel once. Depending on which side it lands on, the player gives or gets pieces from the center. When you run out of game pieces, you are either “out” or you may ask a fellow player for a “loan” When one (1) person has won everything, that round of the game is over.

