Kids bicycles recalled due to fall hazard

You may want to check those Christmas gifts for this recall.

PACIFIC BIKE RECALL PIC 1

PACIFIC BIKE RECALL PIC 2

Pacific Cycle is recalling it’s kids Igniter and Bubble Pop 20-inch bicycles due to a fall hazard.

The bike’s handlebar can reportedly come loose during use.

The firm has received 23 reports of the handlebars doing just that, causing 10 injuries.

The bikes were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide and online.

If you have one of these bikes, stop using it and contact Pacific Cycle to receive a free repair kit.

Pacific Cycle toll-free at 877-564-2261 from 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@pacific-cycle. com or online at www.pacific-cycle.com/safety- notices-recalls/ or www.pacific-cycle.com and click on “Safety Notices and Recalls” for more information.