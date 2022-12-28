Steve Bowers to retire after 40+ years in local radio

JACKSON, Tenn. — A long-time staple of local radio is announcing his retirement after more than 40 years.

Steve Bowers is set to make his final broadcast with Grace Media Group on Thursday. Bowers is currently the host of “Blue Suede Forever,” which airs on News/Talk 101.5 FM.

Bowers was born in Athens, Alabama, but has lived in West Tennessee since 1968 when he began attending college at Freed-Hardeman University.

In a question and answer session with Grace Media Group, Bowers discussed his 40-plus-year career in broadcast media, which began in 1976 when Bill and Nancy Morrow hired him at WBOL-AM/WVST-FM in Bolivar.

Since then, Bowers has went on to become an unforgettable voice in local radio.

Bowers has also been employed with the Jackson Energy Authority since 2004, where he continues to work.

Bowers’ final time behind the microphone will be Thursday, December 29, from 6 to 8:30 a.m. on 101.5 FM.

