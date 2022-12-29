Recall: Zline Gas Ranges

One recalled appliance could be a significant danger to you and your family.

Zline has announced a recall for its gas ranges.

The oven of the gas ranges can reportedly emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide while in use, posing a serious risk of injury or death from carbon monoxide poisoning.

The firm has received 44 reports of carbon monoxide emission, including three reports of consumers seeking medical attention.

The gas ranges were sold at several stores nationwide, including Best Buy, Lowe’s, and Home Depot.

If you have one of these ranges, stop using the oven immediately and contact Zline to schedule a free repair.

Contact ZLINE toll-free at 888-359-4482 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at ZLINEKitchen@realtimeresults. net or online at zlinekitchen.com/recalls or zlinekitchen.com and click on Recalls for more information.