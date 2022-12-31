Celebrate the New Year with Recycling

JACKSON, Tenn. —Ring in the New Year with recycling!

If you are planning a New Year’s Eve bash and plastic cups are on your lists, consider starting off the new year by helping the environment.

According to information from the City of Jackson Recycling Center, a new challenge is offering residents the opportunity to help Mother Nature through recycling. The Jackson Health and Sanitation Recycling Division is hosting a TerraCycle Solo Cup Challenge.

Through TerraCycle, the City of Jackson is offering residents the opportunity to recycle any brand and size “#6” plastic party cups for free.

The steps to participate are simple:

Collect plastic cups with the #6 printed on the bottom Give them a quick rinse and dry Stack and place in shipping boxes Then email the Recycling Coordinator to obtain a free shipping label (No charge to ship)

If residents would like to participate, but do not have boxes available for shipping, they can call to schedule a time to drop off their collected cups at the Health and Sanitation Department in Jackson. The cups will then be shipped for you.

The Health and Sanitation Department is located at 180 Conalco Drive in Jackson.

For more information on the TerraCycle program, visit www.terracycle.com/en-US/.

Public access for the City of Jackson Recycling Center is as follows:

Tuesday – Friday: 8:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. and 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M.

Saturday: 7:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. and 1:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M.

For more information contact, rchance@jacksontn.gov.