Car hits Kentucky restaurant, sends 8 to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A car crash that sent an SUV careening into a Kentucky bar early on New Year’s Eve sent eight people to the hospital.

The crash occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning when a car turned off a side street into the path of an SUV on Louisville’s Frankfort Avenue. The SUV spun off the road and hit The Hub Louisville, a bar and restaurant that stays open until 4 a.m. on weekends, police told the Courier Journal.

Eight people inside the bar were injured and taken to local hospitals, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in an email. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. The drivers were not injured.

Police are investigating the crash, Mitchell said.

Employees of the business were among those injured, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant and bar.

“Please keep all of the injured in your thoughts and prayers tonight,” the post said. “We are so thankful for all the first responders who promptly arrived and helped.”

