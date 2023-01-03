Nashville police ID West TN couple found dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville police have given an update on a murder-suicide involving a West Tennessee couple.

The department says that Irene Bond, 45, and Geremy Causey, 31, both of Shelby County, were found Monday inside a hotel room on 4th Avenue North in Nashville.

Police say Causey was found with a semi-automatic pistol near him, and had what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries.

Investigators say Bond, who was dating Causey, was fatally shot.

You can read the full news release from Nashville police here.

You can find more news from across the state here.