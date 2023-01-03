Tennessee names Arizona official as Correction commissioner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee announced a new Department of Correction commissioner on Tuesday.

Frank Strada is deputy director for the Arizona Department of Corrections, where he oversees prison operations, inmate programs, public affairs, facilities management and financial services, according to a news release from Gov. Bill Lee’s office.

Strada will take over as TDOC commissioner on Jan. 9.

TDOC was recently the subject of a special investigation into problems with how it carries out executions. A report released just after Christmas found the state broke its own rules during every execution since the rules were revised in 2018.

“Frank’s extensive corrections management and law enforcement experience make him well-suited to lead the Department of Correction, and I am confident he will serve Tennessee with integrity,” Lee said in a news release.

Strada takes over from Lisa Helton, who was appointed interim commission in late 2021 after the retirement of former Commissioner Tony Parker. Helton will continue to serve as assistant commissioner for community supervision.

