5 Haywood County players selected for all-state team

Five Haywood High School Tomcat football players were selected to the class 4A football all-state team by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.

Jamari Person (WR-SR), Cordero Walker (QB-JR), Cam Miller (HB-SO), Tyler Williams (DB –SR), and

Bishop Owens (DT-JR) were each recognized as one of the top players in the state of Tennessee.

It was based on their performance during the 2022 season, in which they went undefeated.

Each and everyone of these players bring something different that made the Tomcats what they were.

This is an achievement that is well deserved.

