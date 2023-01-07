January programs at Jackson Madison County Library

The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for adults, teens and children to enjoy in January. Check out all the library has to offer.

This month’s activities for adults include:

Game Nights

Every first and third Thursday at 5:00 p.m. on January 5 & 19. Join in for fun playing all sorts of board games. Game nights also include a session of D&D, call Shayne at (731) 425-8600 or email splunk@madisoncountytn.gov to register.

Line Dance

Every Monday at 6:00 p.m. on January 9, 23, & 30. Join in for an hour of dancing fun and exercise.

Tai Chi

Every Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. in January 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31. Join others for this graceful form of exercise.

American Sign Language Practice

Every Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in January and February. Join others to work on your ASL skills.

Stitching Hour

Every Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. on January 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31. Join others in knitting, crocheting, embroidering, tatting, and other textile skills.

Arts & Crafts (for Grownups)

Every Monday at 11:00 a.m. on January 9, 23 & 30. Join in for arts and crafts while enjoying music or a podcast.

This month’s activities for teens include:

Brown Bag Book Club (New)

Every Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. on January 4, 18 & 25. Tweens and teens can bring a lunch and join in for book club.

Create-a-Game in the MakerSpace (New)

January 20 at 3:30 p.m. in the Library’s Makerspace. Participants can learn how to make your own board game. Call the MakerSpace or email jmcmakerspace@gmail.com to register.

Marvel Club (New)

Every third Saturday at 3:00 p.m. on January 21. Join others for crafts, talks with other Marvel fans, movie showings, etc.

BookTok Book Talks

January 24 at 6:00 p.m. at Starbucks, 2034 N. Highland Ave. Join in for teen/adult book club. This month’s book is “Legendborn” by Tracy Deonn.

Teen Homework Help

Every Tuesday and Thursday from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Get homework help! Come to the Teen Room for help with your homework needs.

Game Nights

Every first and third Thursday at 5:00 p.m. on January 5 & 19. Join in for all sorts of board games.

Teen Arts and Crafts (for Teens)

Every second Saturday at 3:00 p.m. on January 14. Come make arts and craft. (supplies provided)

This month’s activities for children include:

Create-a-Game in the MakerSpace (New)

January 20 at 3:30 p.m in the Library’s Makerspace. Come create your own board game. Call the MakerSpace or email jmcmakerspace@gmail.com to register.

Story Time

Every Monday at 10:30 a.m. and every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. on January 9, 23 & 30 and January 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31. Join in for stories, songs, fun, and time spent with friends. (For babies and toddlers, but all ages are welcome)

Family Book Club

Every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. on January 5, 12, 19 & 26. (Homeschooling families with elementary school aged children) Call in advance to join in the fun. Families read the book at home. Come meet others in the Program Center to discuss, play, and make new friends.

Pokemon Trading Card Swap

January 14 at 11:00 a.m. Come trade cards from everyone’s favorite pocket monster game, Pokémon.

The Jackson-Madison County Library is located at 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson.

Visit their Facebook page or website for more information, or give them a call at (731) 425-8600.