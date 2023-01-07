The Ned announces new traveling theatre group

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Ned announces a new theater opportunity.

According to information from The Ned they will now offer a new theater troupe for high schoolers and college aged students.

The group called JETT (Jackson Educational Theatre Troupe) will have the opportunity to travel around parts of West TN for different types of theatrical productions at local community centers, parks, schools, and more!

Auditions for JETT will take place on February 3 from 4-8 pm. The auditions are open to high schoolers and college-aged students.

Those interested in auditioning can register online at https://forms.gle/5E7Cz8eURb6p6ddg9.

For more information on The Ned and upcoming shows, visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/thenedtheatre.

