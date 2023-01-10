Livingston’s Soda Fountain to film for America’s Best Restaurants

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — The spotlight is shining on one local restaurant this week.

Livingston’s Soda Fountain in Brownsville will be featured by America’s Best Restaurants.

America’s Best Restaurants is a national media and marketing company that recognizes local, independently-owned restaurants. The company produces the ABR Roadshow, a show that highlights popular dishes and features interviews with owners, with episodes being aired across their website and social media channels.

Filming for Livingston’s episode will take place on Thursday, January 11 from 2-5 p.m. The restaurant has invited the community to join them that day, where you may even have a chance to make a cameo in the background.

The premiere date for the finished episode will be announced on their Facebook page and America’s Best Restaurants’ website.

The site of a former post office, Livingston’s Soda Fountain opened in 2022 and offers breakfast, lunch and dinner six days a week. Livingston’s is located at 60 South Washington Avenue in Brownsville.

