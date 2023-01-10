Medina gas station catches fire

MEDINA, Tenn. — A gas station caught on fire in a local town.

Medina gas station catches fire (2)

Medina gas station catches fire (1)

The Medina Fire Department received a call concerning a fire at a local gas station around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

While en route, Deputy Fire Chief Jim Simpson requested the help of the Milan Fire Department and Station 11 in Medina.

They arrived at the gas station a few minutes after and began working on the putting the fire out. Medina fire officials referred to this fire as a working commercial fire.

Everyone inside the gas station evacuated the building before the fire got out of control, so there were no injuries.

“Fire was extinguished by entering on the ‘A’ side. Once the fire was knocked down, we began waiting for utilities to cut the power off so we could continue operations. Operations then began on the roof. We trenched the roof to stop any extension, at which that time that was extinguished,” Simpson said.

Fire officials do not know exactly what started the fire at this time and it is currently under investigation.

