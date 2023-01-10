Prince Harry to appear on ‘Late Show’ Tuesday night
The Duke of Sussex is set for his first-ever appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”
Prince Harry will join Colbert in Tuesday night’s episode in a late night exclusive.
The interview coincides with the release of Prince Harry’s new memoir, “Spare.”
The book is described as “a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” featuring Prince Harry will air at 10:35 p.m. Central on Tuesday, January 10 on CBS.