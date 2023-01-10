Prince Harry to appear on ‘Late Show’ Tuesday night

The Duke of Sussex is set for his first-ever appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Prince Harry will join Colbert in Tuesday night’s episode in a late night exclusive.

The interview coincides with the release of Prince Harry’s new memoir, “Spare.”

The book is described as “a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” featuring Prince Harry will air at 10:35 p.m. Central on Tuesday, January 10 on CBS.