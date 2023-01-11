Crockett County student takes first place in essay contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Crockett County student has placed first in a statewide essay contest.

The news release says that William “Liam” Douthit, from Crockett County Elementary School, placed first in the pre-K through second grade level of the 2022 Civics Essay Contest.

Douthit was one of 3,841 across the state who joined in on the contest, the release says.

“I am proud of the students who won and every one of the 3,841 students from across the Volunteer State who participated in this year’s essay contest,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Through their participation, these students learned why their vote matters and are more prepared to participate successfully in our electoral process as adults.”

After Douthit came Kelvin Stephens, of Davidson County in second, and Logan Jessee, of Union County, in third.

For the third through fifth grade level, Lisa Tateuchi, of Williamson County, came in first, Charlotte Hunt, of Loudon County, in second, and Elina Williamson, of Giles County, in third.

For the sixth through eighth grade level, Allie O’Neil, of Washington County, came in first, followed by Ela Bradshaw, of Washington County, second, and Delia Sigler, of Tipton-Rosemark Academy in Shelby County in third.

For the ninth through 12th grade level, Bridget Cherry, of Clay County, came in first, with Naomi Todd, of Wilson County, in second, and Danny Ray, of Robertson County, in third.

The release says that first place winners will get a NStars 529 College Savings Program scholarship, a trip to the State Capitol in Nashville, and a $500 scholarship.

Second and third place winners will receive $250 and $100, respectively.

