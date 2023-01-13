School official talks about new bus tracking app

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local school has found a way for students and parents to be more informed going forward.

With a new app comes a greater opportunity and experience for parents and their students who are riding the bus in Madison County.

The app is called WheresTheBus, and it allows parents and students, after an approval process, the opportunity to track the school bus and route.

“Starting to research on what problems, we found this technology. Our [buses] were already equipped with GPS so we can track the buses, know where they were, and said it’d be neat if parents would know exactly when buses were going to be there,” said Tim Gilmer, the Chief Support Services Officer for the Jackson-Madison County School System. “So we found this app. So it covers the safety part of what we were looking for, communication part that we were looking for. So that’s the biggest reason.”

Students are able to check both in and out of the bus, allowing parents to know exactly where their child is.

“The biggest thing is is the parents not knowing exactly what time the buses are going to be, having some students get late to school. But, you know, when you have shortage, the driver won’t have that’s going to happen sometime,” Gilmer said.

As many have already begun the download, some see a pending message upon use.

That is normal, as the vetting process for identity is being conducted. And once it is complete and approved, access to use the app will be given.

“We’re in the process of actively recruiting drivers, so we’re looking for good people. So anybody that wants to be part of a winning team, we’d love for them [to] come down. They can come to the bus shop, they can get on the website,” Gilmer said.

