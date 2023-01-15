A taste of the islands available in Jackson

Island Jamaican Spice is an authentic taste of Jamaican food with a few soul food options as well.

The restaurant opened November 23, 2022, Manager Juanetta Dolphin encourages customers to try several authentic dishes, like oxtails, jerk chicken, curry gota, and much more.

“We have barbeque ribs, we have a lot of different things, variety it’s something you’re going to like here. Dolphin said, “It’s something you’re going to like here, you only know, if you try it, lets go,”

Island Jamaican Spice is located on 404 Oil Well Road in North Jackson.