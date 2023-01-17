Search continues for missing woman, ex-husband

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The search continued Tuesday night for a missing West Tennessee mother and her ex-husband.







The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is still on the search for Britney Anderson Watson, who went missing more than a week ago on Saturday, January 7.

Ten days later, the search is still on not only for Watson, but also for her ex-husband Kevin Watson.

“Today we did sonar search on the Hatchie River, and we did both sides of the river from the boat entrance ramp, all the bay to a certain point,” said Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett.

According to Garrett, Kevin Watson is a suspect in the case. He says a first-degree murder warrant will soon be issued for him.

“We have a close friend of Kevin’s that met with us and confided, and Kevin and came and told us that he had killed her. So we then put out a BOLO for Kevin and started searching the area and located his truck there,” Garrett said.

According to Garrett, based off of a note that was found in Kevin Watson’s vehicle, he is believed to be suicidal.

We asked Garrett if Kevin Watson has had any past run-ins with law enforcement.

“Yes. He has been arrested. I think domestic violence related charges,” he said.

The area of Big Eddy is where Kevin Watson left his truck with that suicide note in it.

And for the past several days, officers have been looking through the woods and in the waters in hopes of finding signs of both of them.

“We looked at their home,” Garrett said. “Several fields behind that home. We have some more areas near there we’re going to have to search.”

Garrett says the two were trying to get their marriage back together and the couple has two children.

Garrett says crews will continue their search in the coming days.

He asks if you have any information to contact the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 772-6158.

Find more local news here.