Strong Storms Probable This Afternoon

This morning has been unseasonably warm and humid for this time of year. We’re still gradually shifting into a warm sector as a warm front lifts north towards the Ohio Valley. Back west a few showers and storms have developed mainly in NE Arkansas associated with an increasing low level flux as the main surface cyclone deepens in the north central Plains. The southerly flow should remain persistent, if not pick up a bit into this afternoon as the warm sect or continues expanding north into the Ohio Valley. A cold font is expected to shift east of AR-LA-TX region by mid afternoon. In response storms are expected to increase in areal coverage and intensity mainly after about 2~3 PM, before gradually shifting into broken line of strong to severe storms arriving in West Tennessee by mid to late this afternoon.



