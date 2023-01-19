Konisha Williams joins health dept. as Health Promotions Director

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new face is joining the team at the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

Konisha Williams has been named Public Health Program Director for Health Promotions.

Williams is a Dyersburg native who graduated from Lane College, with a background in mental health and social work. She most recently served as Program Manager for Jackson-Madison County’s Community Health Access and Navigation in Tennessee (CHANT), which is an educational program designed to help families navigate health and social services.

A news releases states that in her new role at the health department, Williams will lead health education and outreach initiatives, aiming to help improve the health and wellness of residents in Madison County.

“I’m excited to take on this new role of providing health education to the community,” Williams said. “Through our programs and services, we can empower individuals to make healthier choices and reduce the risks of disease and disabilities.”

Kim Tedford, Director of the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department, says Williams is passionate about helping others and will be dedicated to improving the community’s health and quality of life.

Click here to learn more about the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.