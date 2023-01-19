Education • Tech Helps Program

Southwest Human Resource Agency is seeking volunteers in Madison County to facilitate classes for our Tech Helps Program.

The computer literacy classes are for seniors ages 60 and older who meet income qualifications. Volunteers will receive two hours of in class training and one extended Zoom session. Classes will focus on teaching basic computer skills such as accessing email.

Each senior adult participant will receive a Chromebook which includes one year of technical support and fifteen hours of classroom training The program focuses on basic computer skills, cyber security training and assistance accessing low cost internet services. Transportation is available if necessary.

Fill out application on our website: www.swhra.org Services/Elderly Disabled /Tech Helps or fill out an application at our Madison County Service Center located at: 1124 Whitehall St. Jackson, TN 38301

