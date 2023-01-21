Body recovered, awaiting identification

According to Haywood Co. Sheriff Billy Garrett, Jr., a body has been recovered near the residence of Kevin Watson and Britney Anderson Watson.





The body was found buried on the property near the residence in the 3300 block of Hillville Loop in Whiteville, but has not yet been identified.

The body was sent to a forensics center in Memphis for autopsy and positive identification.

All active searches for Britney Anderson Watson have been terminated.

Kevin Watson was taken into custody on Friday, January 20, and remains in Haywood County Jail on charges of 1st Degree Murder, without bond.

No motive has been revealed, however Sheriff Garrett indicated it was most likely domestic related.

Watson had been hiding in Tipton County at a friend’s home, and made contact with authorities to turn himself in.

According to Sheriff Garrett, Watson had severe damage to the bottoms of his feet, including cuts and blistering and was severely dehydrated.

Watson was allowed a short visit with his family members. The couple’s children remain in placement with family.

