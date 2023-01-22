Celebrate Life!

According to nationaldaycalendar.com, January 22, observes a very special day. It’s National Celebration of Life Day!

This day was made to cherish all the little and sometimes grown, parts of our lives that make life so special. This day was made to cherish the children and grandchildren in our lives that bring joy and happiness to everyday life.

This day should serve as a reminder of how precious life is and how special it can be at any age!

Children have the best lenses for looking at life as every new thing learned or task is an enriching experience.

Some ways to celebrate this special day can be as simple as spending time with those we love.

Here are a few examples of things to do together, to inspire creativity and build skills and the imagination.

Read a book with a child

Play board games together

Pop some corn and watch a film together

Visit a museum

Have a living room dance party

Give a teenager a driving lesson

Paint fingernails and toenails together

Bake cookies together

Create an art project

Share precious family memories together

Complete a puzzle together

No matter what you do today, take time to enjoy the moments together. Don’t forget to take photos and use the #CelebrationOfLifeDay on social media.

So, may the Celebration of Life Day remind us all to not only cherish the little and big joys in our lives, but to see life through their eyes.

Take each day as a new opportunity to learn and find the beauty in all that surrounds us.