Tyson gives update on Newbern expansion

NEWBERN, Tenn. — Tyson released an update on efforts to expand into Newbern.

Tuesday, a news release from Tyson said that the final two phases of their $20 million expansion is underway.

Tyson says the expansion includes production capabilities, a team-member wellness center, and roadway for production transportation.

“This project has already proven to be instrumental to facility performance, as we continue to meet increased demand for our Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, and other category-leading products,” said Stewart Glendinning, President of Prepared Foods, Tyson Foods.

Tyson says the first phase began back in April of 2021, and is expected to be finished by early 2023.

“I’m thrilled to celebrate our investment in our Newbern Prepared Foods plant with our hard-working, dedicated team members,” said Stan Welch, plant manager at Tyson Foods. “These improvements reaffirm our dedication to the broader Tyson Foods mission to produce quality food products and strive to be the most sought-after place to work.”

Those looking to start a career with Tyson can click here.

