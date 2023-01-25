Blue Oval City job fair comes to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college provided information about thousands of new jobs.

Jackson State Community College hosted Walbridge Construction, as they brought the Blue Oval City Job Fair to campus.

The job fair had booths providing information to students about construction, welding, and administrative opportunities.

In addition, prospective employees could learn about other available careers that Blue Oval City will provide.

They are currently looking for construction and electrical workers.

The job fair gave students and other job seekers an opportunity to speak with these companies that will be hiring and are currently hiring.

Blue Oval City claims that over 6,000 jobs will be available once the project progresses.

“It gives them an advantage. They’re here to talk to the employers, tell what they can do. Just to get a heads up for the companies that you’re going to, that will be employing them,” said Tim Riley, a welding instructor for TCAT Whiteville.

A second session of this job fair will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If you didn’t make it, don’t worry! Check out jobs available at Blue Oval City here.

