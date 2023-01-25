Hallie Allen scores 1,000 career points and Bethel sports has new E-sports Head Coach.

Big news coming out of Medina, as South Gibson girls basketball player Hallie Allen has went over 1,000 points for her career. In Tuesday night loss

against South Side, she scored 21 points.

Allen averages 14 points, 5.7 rebounds , and 2 assist per game. She has put together years of work on the hardwood which has started to pay off she currently has her Hornets at a 17 and 6 record with coming down to the home stretch with tournament time around the corner. To see her in action the hornets next contest will be against North Side on Friday.

Bethel University has hired on Blake Bernier as head coach of the E-sports program. He is a native of Columbia, Mississippi and

graduated at Murray State University with a degree in journalism and a minor in sports communication. Now before getting this position

He was a general education recruiter for the wildcats and will maintain that position as well. Bernier said in a statement ” I want to provide our student athletes with a competitive environment in the classroom and in the arena”.

Union University Grayson Swanson has been named NCBWA preseason All-South Region First Team. Last year he recorded

52 hits in 37 games,one triple,ten doubles,13 home runs and 47 RBIs. He also led the team in batting average at 374 while his on base percentage was 429 and wrapped up the year with a 741 slugging percentage. Their first match-up of the year will be against Young Harris College on February 3.

Vols win against Georgia 70 to 41.