GALLERY: Humboldt coffee shop reopens under new owners

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. – A new business is brewing in a local city.

The Coffee Shop in Humboldt hosted their grand re-opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday.

The newly-renovated space is a dream come true for the current owners, Justin Romero and Lauren Martin.

“So I am co-owner with my girlfriend here, Lauren Martin. So we have done this together,” Romero said. “So we are doing a ribbon cutting today. This is something that is kind of a dream of ours.”

The previous owners built their small business in 2018.

“So the previous owners, Guy and Tammy Causey, they started this, they built this,” he said. “They passed the baton onto us and we purchased it just right before Christmas and opened up January 3.”

The Coffee Shop had been on the real estate market for a few months before the two purchased the space and put their own personal touch on things to bring in customers.

“I would say we’re unique in that we’re an anchor business and that we are a restaurant. We also rent out the facilities. So we have bridal showers and baby showers and things like that,” Romero said.

Romero says thanks to the community’s support, they have been very busy and look forward to extending hours and offering more in the future.

“The people really care about this. We have had some Saturdays where we’ve been really busy and some of the customers bus tables for us, and we even had a pastor that came in and did dishes for us. It has just been remarkable how much the community has really bought into what we are doing,” Romero said.

The Coffee Shop is located at 1405 East Main Street in Humboldt.

