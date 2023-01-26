Jackson’s Kitchen + Catering to open downtown this spring

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new option for dining is on its way to the Hub City.

Jackson’s Kitchen + Catering is projected to open in April in downtown Jackson.

The business made the announcement via Facebook on Wednesday, saying they saw a need for more dining downtown.

Along with breakfast and lunch items, the restaurant will also offer event space rental and quality catering options.

The post says they are a sister company of Rock’N Dough Pizza + Brewery, which has catered many big local events such as Black Tie & Boxing, Dancing with the STARs, and the Blue Suede Dinner & Auction.

Jackson’s Kitchen + Catering will be located at 203 East Lafayette Street. Click here to follow their Facebook page for the latest updates.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.