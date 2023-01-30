Man killed in Dyer County officer-involved shooting

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Dyer County.

According to the TBI, 50-year-old Terry Noel was killed by gunfire after an incident on Sunday afternoon.

The TBI says around 2:30 p.m., deputies arrived at a home in the 3400 block of Beaver Road in Dyersburg to serve a warrant in connection to an incident that occurred earlier that day.

According to information gathered from the scene, deputies made contact with Noel, who was sitting in a pickup truck outside of the home. Deputies stated they talked with him for more than an hour in efforts to get him to exit the vehicle.

The TBI says for reasons unknown at this time, the situation escalated and gunfire was exchanged between Noel and a deputy, resulting in Noel being struck.

Noel was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The TBI confirms no law enforcement officers were injured.

An investigation into the circumstances leading to the fatal shooting remains ongoing. The TBI says they do not identify officers involved in these types of incidents, and that the decision to reveal their identity is left up to the respective departments.

