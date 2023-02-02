As ice thaws, eager readers return to the library

JACKSON, Tenn. — After two days of ice interference, one community staple has opened its doors!

The Jackson-Madison County Library has officially reopened both locations after closing down during the icy weather.

“When we do have to close, our director, Ms. Dinah Harris, takes the decision very seriously because we are a community resource. So a lot of folks utilize our heat, utilize our shelter, restrooms, all that good stuff. So she takes it very seriously as far as trying to stay open when and where we can,” said Kelly Killingsworth, the Marketing Manager for the Jackson-Madison County Library.

The library isn’t just a place where you can come out and gain knowledge through books and through computers, it is also a place where you can come out and be with your community.

“We love the library. We come once or twice a week at least. We always come for Story Time with Ms. Jennifer, and my son loves to play with the trains. So we come probably twice a week and try to trade out a few books and let him have some time with the trains. He’s about to be two years old. So he loves trains,” said library guest Emily Westberry.

“Our staff has salted the entrances and the sidewalks and stuff. So should it be pretty safe to walk in, but obviously, be careful so you don’t slip. But we’re doing our best to make it a place that people can come to,” Killingsworth said.

“I’m a stay-at-home mom. So we like to get out every day. And so for the past several days, we’ve been stuck at home, and it gets a little boring for me and for him. So we’re really excited to come back today,” Westberry said.

Killingsworth also shared that activities are resuming at the main library, including the game night program taking place Thursday night. That occurs every other Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The library offers events every month for kids, teens and adults.

For kids in the month of February, there is:

Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. — National Take Your Child to the Library Day, offering a special Saturday Story

time.

time. Feb. 16 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. — School’s Out – Bricks and Board Games brings a kids together to play a collection of board games and build with Lego bricks

Feb. 17 at 3:30 p.m. — Create-a-Game in the MakerSpace, where kids learn how to make their own board game.

Story Time is every Monday at 10:30 a.m. and every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. — Pokémon Trading Card Swap

For teens in the month of February, there is:

Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. — Library Literacy Lessons, giving an introduction to the library and develop library skills

Brown Bag Book Club is every Wednesday at 12 p.m. for tweens and teens

Feb. 17 at 3:30 p.m. — Create-a-Game in the MakerSpace to learn how to make your own board game

Marvel Club is every third Saturday at 3 p.m.

K-POP Club meets every fourth Saturday at 3 p.m. on February 25

Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. — BookTok Book Talks meets at Starbucks at 2034 North Highland Avenue

Teen Homework Help is every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For adults in the month of February, there is:

Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. and Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. — Computer Classes: Intro to Computers

Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. — Happy Little Accidents Painting Hour

Feb. 23 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Digital Learning Day

Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. — BookTok Book Talks meets at Starbucks at 2034 North Highland Avenue

Game Nights are every first and third Thursday at 5 p.m., including to chess, checkers and Dungeons and Dragons

Line Dance every Monday at 6 p.m.

Tai Chi every Tuesday at 10 a.m.

American Sign Language for Beginners is every Tuesday in February at 11 a.m.

Stitching Hour is every Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Arts & Crafts (for Grownups) is every Monday at 11 a.m.

Click the links for each age group above to find extra details and how to register for select programs.

