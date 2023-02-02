Donn R. (Dick) Russell, Jr., departed this life on January 31, 2023 after a brief illness. He is survived by his son, Richard Bennett (Ben) Russell; his two brothers, Charlie (Jeanne) and Mike (Tracey); his beloved aunt, Betty Jean Price; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Irene; his parents, Donn and Bessie Russell; his grandparents, Charles and Jessie May Russell; Maylon Bennett and Sylvia Pattat Smith.

Dick was a lifelong resident of the Hickory Withe Community. He attended Fayette County schools and graduated from Fayette County High School in 1967. He was quite the athlete as a young man; played on the high school football team and also excelled at baseball. He later coached youth baseball himself. From his grandfather, Bennett, he inherited a love of the outdoors and was at his happiest when hunting or fishing with Ben, Bennett or Cousin Butch.

Funeral Services for Mr. Russell will be held at 12 noon Monday, February 6, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Pastor Doug Barcroft officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in the Hickory Withe Community. A visitation for Mr. Russell will be from 11 A.M. to 12 noon Monday, February 6, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Ben Russell, Parks Russell, Shelton Russell, Jason Russell, Justin Russell and Zach Roberts. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles “Butch” Jones and Randy Skinner.

