National Signing Day.

The University School of Jackson have two seniors athletes signing there national letter

Of intent. Lily Kate Varino and Betha Puctek will go on to

Play soccer for the university Chattanooga. Varino had 42 shutouts in 86 games, made all district,all region,and

2 time all state. While Puctek had 194 career points,86 assist,

54 goals, and all time leader in assist in school history, and as you all know capped it off with a state championship.

Speaking of state champions lets move

Things to McKenzie,. As they capped off the regular season with a undefeated record and a ring. A big part

Of that was Rashad Mccreary and Jose luna. The impact of there play and I.Q. Helped take the rebels to new heights this past

Season. Now they will remain teammates as they sign on to play football for bethel university. Mcreary will still have a familiar

Face to run behind in Luna on the offense line. We caught up with Jose Luna and he says he’s not done yet he wants even more.

The Peabody Goldentide are sending five that’s right five players to the college level. Sam Driggers to MTSU,

Derek Kee to Vanderbilt,Issac Dehaan to Rhodes college,David Whitten to Mississippi college, and Taeveon pharms to

Bethel university. It is a dream come true for these young men that have made it a reality. They had a hand in building the Peabody

Program to what it is today and because of that they control there on future. Congrats to them as well all of the other signees in West

Tennessee

.