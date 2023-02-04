February programs for all ages at Jackson Madison County Library

JACKSON, Tenn. —-JMC Library offers fun for all ages.

The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for adults, teens and children to enjoy in February. Check out all the library has to offer.

This month’s activities for adults include:

Computer Classes: Intro to Computers

February 15 at 4:00 pm. Join us at the MakerSpace to learn the basics about computers.

Happy Little Accidents Painting Hour

February 9th at 2:00 pm. Follow along with the great Bob Ross and his series “Joy of Painting.” Needed supplies are provided. This event requires registration. Sign up by calling Shayne at (731) 425 8600.

Digital Learning Day

February 23, 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. Join us in celebrating all things digital! This special day of learning in the library’s program center will become a space for learning new skills.

Itinerary as follows:

12 p.m.-1 p.m. : Couponing 101

1:20 p.m.-2:20 p.m. : Resume Writing

2:40 p.m.-3:40 p.m. : Introduction to Gardening

4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. : Cooking and Baking 101

BookTok Book Talks

Febuary 28 at 6:00 p.m. at Starbucks, 2034 N. Highland Ave. This month’s book is Blood Like Magic by Liselle Sambury.

Game Nights

Every first and third Thursday at 5:00 p.m. on February 2 & 16. Join in for fun playing all sorts of board games. Game nights also include a session of D&D, call Shayne at (731) 425-8600 or email splunk@madisoncountytn.gov to register.

Line Dance

Every Monday at 6:00 p.m. on February 6, 13 & 27. Join in for an hour of dancing fun and exercise.

Tai Chi

Every Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. in February 7, 14, 21 & 28. Join others for this graceful form of exercise.

American Sign Language Practice

Every Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in February. Join others to work on your ASL skills.

Stitching Hour

Every Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. on February 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31. Join others in knitting, crocheting, embroidering, tatting, and other textile skills.

Arts & Crafts (for Grownups)

Every Monday at 11:00 a.m. on February 6, 13 & 27. Join in for arts and crafts while enjoying music or a podcast.

This month’s activities for teens include:

Library Literacy Lessons

February 10th at 10:00 am. This will be the first of three sessions for students age 10 & up. The program will introduce participants to the library and cover various topics in each session helping to develop library skills.

Brown Bag Book Club (New)

Every Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. on February 8, 15 & 22. Tweens and teens can bring a lunch and join in for book club.

Create-a-Game in the MakerSpace (New)

February 17 at 3:30 p.m. in the Library’s Makerspace. Participants can learn how to make your own board game. Call the MakerSpace or email jmcmakerspace@gmail.com to register.

Marvel Club (New)

Every third Saturday at 3:00 p.m. on February 18. Join others for crafts, talks with other Marvel fans, movie showings, etc.

K-POP Club

Every fourth Saturday at 3:00 p.m. on February 25. Come join others to listen to some of your favorite K-POP artists. Play games, snack, craft, or just hang out with other fans!

BookTok Book Talks

February 28 at 6:00 p.m. at Starbucks, 2034 N. Highland Ave. Join in for teen/adult book club. This month’s book is Blood Like Magic by Liselle Sambury.

Teen Homework Help

Every Tuesday and Thursday from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Get homework help! Come to the Teen Room for help with your homework needs.

Game Nights

Every first and third Thursday at 5:00 p.m. on February 16. Join in for all sorts of board games. For D&D registration, please contact Shayne at (731) 425-8600 or email splunk@madisoncountytn.gov.

Teen Arts and Crafts (for Teens)

Every second Saturday at 3:00 p.m. on February 11. Come make arts and craft. (supplies provided)

This month’s activities for children include:

School’s Out – Bricks and Board Games

February 16th from 1:00-2:00 p.m. All kids invited to come play with our vast collection of board games or build with Lego bricks.

Create-a-Game in the MakerSpace (New)

February 17 at 3:30 p.m. in the Library’s Makerspace. Come create your own board game. Call the MakerSpace or email jmcmakerspace@gmail.com to register.

Story Time

Every Monday and Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. on February 6, 13, & 27 and February 7, 14, 21, & 28. Join in for stories, songs, fun, and time spent with friends. (For babies and toddlers, but all ages are welcome)

Family Book Club

Every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. on February 9, 16, & 23. Families read the book at home. Come meet others in the Program Center to discuss, play, and make new friends. NOTE: This program is currently full, but staff are planning to add a second book club in March. Those interested can contact Ms. Jennifer in the Children’s department.

Pokemon Trading Card Swap

February 18 at 11:00 a.m. Come trade cards from everyone’s favorite pocket monster game, Pokémon.

The Jackson-Madison County Library is located at 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson.

Visit their Facebook page or website for more information, or give them a call at (731) 425-8600.