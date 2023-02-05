Jackson photography studio moves to a new location

JACKSON, Tenn. —A local business had a big re-opening.

The grand re-opening of Lasting Impressions By Lucy Photography studio was held on Saturday.

The studio’s photo shoots include head shots, birthday shots, church events, parties, boudoir, and much more available.

Owner Renee Fisher tells us about her inspiration for becoming a photographer.

“My inspiration was I’ve always dabbled in photography from a child on up, and one day my sister was looking at my work and said “Renee your work is as good as anyone else’s and you should go professional with it.” I just stepped out on faith and put my faith in God that he would increase my business and help it flourish and it has,” Fisher said.

Lasting Impressions By Lucy not only does photography, but also opens up the studio to other photographers to come in and utilize the equipment.

Owner, Fisher says allowing photographers to do this is rewarding to her.

“My business is one that says… that a photographer does not have a studio, that I will allow them to come in and shoot if they let me know ahead of time. That they can come and shoot as well. I want my business to be for other people, not just for me,” Fisher said.

She is also grateful to everyone who helped and came out for this big day.

“I’m just overjoyed that people will support you and come out. Whether they take a picture today or not, just come and showing their support and love just means a lot,” Fisher said.

Fisher says that the new location is bigger and will open up more opportunities and space to continue to help others.

The studio’s new location is 367 N. Parkway Suite B2 in Jackson.

To find out more about Lasting Impressions By Lucy Photography studio, visit the website here.