Community meeting held to hear concerns from residents

JACKSON, Tenn. — A community came together Monday night to make their voices heard.

City Councilwoman Tara Skinner held a community meeting to discuss updates and hear concerns in district four.

The meeting was held at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.

Multiple community leaders were in attendance to discuss projects they’re working on. One of those was Don Friddle, with the Jackson Fire Department.

He spoke about the Cardiac Arrest Rapid Engagement team.

Friddle says 100 cardiac arrests happen in our area a year, with a 6% save rate. The hope is to raise that survival rate.

“Friends of Heart has been getting donations, and we have 250 AEDs that will be coming to the city of Jackson that we are going to be distributing to members of our community,” Friddle said.

Friddle says most cardiac arrests happen in residential areas, and their goal is to have neighbors helping neighbors with the additional AEDs.

