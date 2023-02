Minor in custody following traffic stop

JACKSON, Tenn. — A juvenile is in custody following a traffic stop.

Just after 8:30 p.m., our crews arrived on Camellia Drive to find officers searching the area.

Officers could also be seen searching a vehicle in the area.

Investigators with the Jackson Police Department said it was a traffic stop involving several juveniles, and that several juveniles ran from the scene.

However, one was later taken into custody.

