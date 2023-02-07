Amber Alert issued for two Jackson teens

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms an Amber Alert has been issued for two local teenagers.

15-year-old Traveion Rogers and 17-year-old Taveion Rogers have been missing from the Jackson area since February 6.

The TBI says they are believed to be with Felicia Wilson and Damelia Hurt, who are wanted for kidnapping by the Jackson Police Department.

Taveion Rogers

Traveion Rogers

Damelia Hurt

Felicia Wilson

Both children are believed to be traveling with Wilson and Hurt in an older model Chevrolet Impala.

If you have seen the individuals or have any information on their whereabouts, you’re asked to contact JPD at (731) 425-8430 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

