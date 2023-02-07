Community invited to celebrate opening of new business

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nurse is inviting the community to help her celebrate her new business.

On Friday, February 10, Shay Miller is hosting the grand opening of Basil and Bourbon Catering and Events.

She is inviting the public to come and sample what her new catering business has to offer, and celebrate her expansion from her home kitchen to the new facility at 151 Old Hickory Boulevard.

“I often get asked what my favorite things are that I cater, but my answer would have to be everything! I can tell you this: Some fan favorites are my lemon blueberry cakes topped with sugared blueberries or the maple bacon cupcakes which are maple flavored cake, cream cheese cinnamon frosting topped with candied bacon. Of course, anything that comes off our smokers is simply phenomenal,” Miller said in a news release.

The event will be from 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

“I would love to have you join me Friday to share in our joy, as well as sample our food. My daughter Bailey and I are eager to welcome you and show you around our new kitchen! It is my greatest honor to be able to serve the City of Jackson with the highest quality of food and service,” Miller said in a news release.

You can follow Basil and Bourbon Catering and Events on Facebook.

