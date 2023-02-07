FHU announces upcoming changes to staff

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University announced upcoming staff changes on Tuesday.

FHU says that Dr. Richard A. Brumback III, who is an associate professor of Bible, will be taking over Dr. Justin Rogers’ current role as the director of Graduate School of Theology.

Rogers will become the dean of College of Biblical Studies at the end of the current academic year, FHU says.

“Dr. Brumback combines a love for the church with a long and successful career in academic administration and publication. He has worked closely with the Graduate School of Theology for the last five years and is well-suited to elevate our programs to the next level,” Rogers said.

