Former mayor joins SWTDD staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — A former West Tennessee mayor has joined the Southwest Tennessee Development District.

According to a news release, McKenzie’s former mayor, Jill Holland, has joined the SWTDD as their Local Government & Special Projects Coordinator.

Holland, who has also served on the McKenzie City Council and Special School District Board, is bringing first-hand knowledge of programs coming down through state and federal sources, SWTDD says.

“Jill’s extensive leadership experience positions her to quickly become an effective bridge between our economic and community development team and the elected officials in SWTDD’s eight county region,” said Joe W. Barker, SWTDD Executive Director. “There are a lot of exciting things happening in West Tennessee and we want to make sure that every town and city in our region is in the best position possible to benefit from the transformational growth happening now and in the coming decades.”

