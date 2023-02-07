GALLERY: Fire leaves home a total loss in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders were on the scene of a house fire on Tuesday.

Members from the Madison County Fire Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire on Riverside Drive in southwest Madison County.

Fire officials on the scene say two people were inside the home when a person outside alerted them to a fire that was in the back of the home.

A preliminary investigation, according to fire officials, found that the fire may have began near the back door.

The fire left the home a total loss and damaged a portion of the yard.

The Madison County Fire Department says that it took them 20 minutes to get the fire under control after the call first came in around 4:15 p.m.

