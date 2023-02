JACKSON, Tenn. — Auditions for “The Little Mermaid” are set to be held next week.

The auditions are for any Jackson-Madison County School System student from grades sixth to 12th.

They will be on Friday, February 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Liberty Tech. A form to audition can be found here.

“The Little Mermaid” is being presented by the JMCSS Theater Teachers.

