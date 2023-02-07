UT Martin students to head to the next Super Bowl

MARTIN, Tenn. — Twenty-one students are heading to the Super Bowl.

According to a news release, the students are heading to Arizona to ensure everything runs smoothly, including helping current and retired players and Hall of Famers from one pre-game event to another.

“It’s a great opportunity for our students and that’s what it’s about…making sure students at the

University of Tennessee at Martin get an incredible experience wherever they decide to go with their

careers,” said Dr. Dexter Davis, the Associate Professor of Sport Business.

Davis will be taking the students on the once-in-a-lifetime journey.

“Getting that experience with the NFL brand is special,” Davis said. “Understanding what it takes

to put on a mega event like the Super Bowl makes it easier to put on a less-than-mega event like your

local basketball game or youth sport tournament. Getting a feel for what makes this type of activity go is

really important.”

