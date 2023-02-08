Sequels to ‘Frozen’, ‘Toy Story’, ‘Zootopia’ in the works

Wednesday, Disney conducted its Q1 earnings call.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced animated sequels to Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia are currently in the works at Disney.

Iger stated, “Today I am pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia. We’ll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we’re learning into our unrivaled brands and franchises,” Iger stated via Deadline.

With this confirmation, Toy Story 5, Frozen 3 and Zootopia 2 will be hitting the silver screens in the near future. Until more information comes out, all we can do is wait and think about what some of the newest songs can be for these popular franchises.

Find more entertainment stories here.