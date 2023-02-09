24-hour mobile clinic brings health care to homes

JACKSON, Tenn. — There is a new way to access professional medical care without ever leaving your home.

Kem Holliday launched her business, KKT Mobile Solutions on February 1.

Holliday offers a 24-hour mobile clinic that can come to your door so you never have to leave the house.

Just a few examples of some of the things KKT Mobile Solutions does are rapid COVID-19, flu, strep, and RSV testing, along with many other things.

Holliday says this gives people a chance to avoid the hassle of the doctor’s office, and instead, they can get the same care from the comfort of their home.

“Everything you can do at the clinic, we can do it in your home,” Holliday said.

