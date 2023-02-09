Oman renovations, more discussed in February meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System had their February board meeting on Thursday.

A few things were approved, including the construction contract for renovations on the Oman Arena, which will be known as the Hub City Central Complex.

It was announced that the complex would include a practice and medical facility. More details about this project will come out at a later date.

“Crocker Construction will handle the construction. LRK out of Memphis is the architect on this project. Again, the project is in two phases. Phase one is Oman Arena and that renovation. Phase two is the new football stadium, all in that same complex, Hub City Central,” said Greg Hammond, the Chief of Public Information for the school system.

The timetable for construction is currently being studied. It is confirmed that the Oman renovation will come first.

The 2023-24 academic calendar was also approved during the meeting. The board also took input from employees and community members while creating the schedule.

The school system says they are also taking steps to switch schools to remote or virtual learning when the physical location is being used as a polling place.

The school system released a statement saying in part:

“It’s a simple measure to keep students safe. This would only impact those schools that are used as voting locations.”

“What your seeing is teamwork take place. The calendar was put out for feedback and public comment. Board members were able to listen to folks in their community, they came back to the table, they outlined their concerns, and they gave their feedback. That all resulted tonight in the calendar being approved,” Hammond said.

A few other things were highlighted in the meeting, including a few school having some groups go out of state for trips, general purpose and federal project budget amendments, and some policy sections being approved.

This was the second board meeting of 2023.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.