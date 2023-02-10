13 agencies come together for ‘Operation Snowstorm’
ALAMO, Tenn. — Thirteen agencies came together for “Operation Snowstorm.”
The operation, which targeted illicit drug sales, particularly cocaine, in Crockett County, began in July of 2022, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
It continued until September, the TBI says, with agents conducting controlled purchases, surveillance, and research.
In early February, the Crockett County Grand Jury returned indictments against eight people in connection to the investigation.
Then on Thursday night, 13 law enforcement agencies brought eight people into custody, the TBI says.
Those include:
- Janie Besinger (DOB: 4/1/85), Bells – 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $25,000
- Markettus Chapman (DOB: 1/2/79), Bells – 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $50,000
- Freddie Cole (DOB: 5/5/45), Bells: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $25,000
- Dirk Crook (DOB: 7/31/74), Bells: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $50,000
- Elizabeth Myers-Anderson (DOB: 8/30/96), Bells – 2 counts – Aggravated Child Abuse; bond: $50,000
- Marquita Parker (DOB: 6/17/74), Alamo: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale: bond: $25,000
- Dwain Yancy (DOB: 4/18/77), Alamo: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $50,000
As well as:
- Jaquez Anderson (DOB:6/24/93), Bells: 1 count – Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; bond: none
The agencies who took part in the arrests included:
- Homeland Security Investigations
- Tennessee Highway Patrol
- Crockett County Sheriff’s Office
- Bells Police Department
- Alamo Police Department
- Gadsden Police Department
- Friendship Police Department
- Haywood County Sheriff’s Office
- Milan Police Department
- Gibson County Sheriff’s Office
- Gibson Police Department
- Huntingdon Police Department
The TBI says that an additional 13 arrests were made by the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office during the saturation, with charges ranging from drugs to firearms.
