13 agencies come together for ‘Operation Snowstorm’

ALAMO, Tenn. — Thirteen agencies came together for “Operation Snowstorm.”

The operation, which targeted illicit drug sales, particularly cocaine, in Crockett County, began in July of 2022, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

It continued until September, the TBI says, with agents conducting controlled purchases, surveillance, and research.

In early February, the Crockett County Grand Jury returned indictments against eight people in connection to the investigation.

Then on Thursday night, 13 law enforcement agencies brought eight people into custody, the TBI says.

Those include:

Janie Besinger (DOB: 4/1/85), Bells – 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $25,000

Markettus Chapman (DOB: 1/2/79), Bells – 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $50,000

Freddie Cole (DOB: 5/5/45), Bells: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $25,000

Dirk Crook (DOB: 7/31/74), Bells: 2 counts – Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $50,000

Elizabeth Myers-Anderson (DOB: 8/30/96), Bells – 2 counts – Aggravated Child Abuse; bond: $50,000

Marquita Parker (DOB: 6/17/74), Alamo: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale: bond: $25,000

Dwain Yancy (DOB: 4/18/77), Alamo: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; bond: $50,000

As well as:

Jaquez Anderson (DOB:6/24/93), Bells: 1 count – Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; bond: none

The agencies who took part in the arrests included:

Homeland Security Investigations

Tennessee Highway Patrol

Crockett County Sheriff’s Office

Bells Police Department

Alamo Police Department

Gadsden Police Department

Friendship Police Department

Haywood County Sheriff’s Office

Milan Police Department

Gibson County Sheriff’s Office

Gibson Police Department

Huntingdon Police Department

The TBI says that an additional 13 arrests were made by the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office during the saturation, with charges ranging from drugs to firearms.

You can read the TBI’s full news release here.

Find updates on local crime here.