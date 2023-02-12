Sorority chapter celebrates 115 years of service and sisterhood

JACKSON, Tenn. –One local sorority chapter celebrated 115 years of service.

Gamma Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. celebrated 115 years of service & sisterhood.







In 1908 Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority became the first Greek letter organization established by black college women. On January 15, 1908, nine women founded AKA at Howard University.

Today the local Jackson chapter celebrated 115 years of service, sisterhood and scholarships. The program was full of members of the sorority celebrating more than a century service.

