Family continues 18-year-old Valentine’s Day tradition at NICU

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local family is spreading love to those in need.

For 18 years, the Thaxton family has distributed teddy bears to the neonatal and pediatric intensive care unit at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Monday, the Thaxton’s distributed the bears once again. Tierra Thaxton began this tradition after her daughter, Treasure Thaxton, was born premature.

“Before Treasure was born, we couldn’t have children. It took us 10 years, and after she was born, she was born so early that we could not hold her. So a lot of friends, and families, and people that knew about our story gave us various teddy bears to hold onto. So that just kind of birthed Treasure’s Love Bears,” said Tierra Thaxton.

Tierra Thaxton says she understands what it’s like to have a sick child and to feel helpless while they’re in the NICO.

So she wanted to give people in the same boat something tangible that they could hold onto to give you hope and inspiration.

“Just with the heart of paying it forward. It just does something for us, so that’s why this is our 18th year doing it,” Tierra Thaxton said.

When asked why they chose to do this on Valentine’s Day, Treasure’s father, Gregory, shared a heartwarming message about the power of spreading love.

“You know, it needs to be on Valentine’s Day because it’s a day of love and love is unconditional. It’s nothing with your color, or who you are, or how much money you have. Love is from the heart and what comes from the heart. It reaches the heart,” said Gregory Thaxton.

Treasure’s Love Bears have not only spread love for 18 years, but also have inspired many.

Tierra recalled a time when Treasure was around five-years-old and gave a bear to a girl who was a patient. Years later, when Treasure was 13, they met the girl again and she was now a nurse.

The girl said that Treasure was the reason for her becoming a nurse.

“It was a tear-jerking moment to know that a little girl with a teddy bear could inspire someone to go down that career path,” Tierra Thaxton said.

Throughout the last 18 years, Treasure has delivered around 3,000 teddy bears.

If you want to donate to Treasure’s Love Bears, click here.

You can also mail donations to: WTH Foundation, c/o Treasure’s Love Bears, 620 Skyline Dr, Jackson TN 38301, 731-608-3595.

Find more local news here.