Non-profit looks to bring high-speed internet to Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local officials will be receiving help bringing broadband to the communities.

Heartland Forward, a company based in Arkansas, made it their mission to boost the economy in the Midwest United States.

They believe that by working towards the goal of high-speed internet availability for everyone, the economy will profit.

“The point of doing this is to make sure that we’re providing all of the resources to these six community different community teams that are selected to make sure their counties or municipalities are going to have everything they need in order to get the access of broadband within their borders,”

Soon, Heartland Forward, in combination with the Benton Institute for Broadband Society, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, and the University of Tennessee Extension Institute of Agriculture, will allow county leaders in the state to apply for free training.

“Really, what we’re calling a broadband development curriculum, where they’re going to better understand the planning processes, technology options that are available, business and financial models that support successful community and development programs,”

Some of the nearby counties that Heartland Forward plan to focus on are Lake, Hardeman, and Perry counties.

The program will last 16 weeks and it kicks off on April 12.

